Brook Lopez Airballed Two Free Throws Against The Cavaliers

12.15.17 45 mins ago

The Los Angeles Lakers visiting LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers was all about Lonzo Ball’s first visit to Lake Erie. Would he visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Did he bring a proper jacket?

No, actually, it was all about Lonzo and LeBron squaring off for the first time. Though James did not dunk on Ball, letting down at least one Cleveland-area child, the two played fairly well and shared a nice moment on the court after the game.

One Laker who did not have a great game was Brook Lopez who, though having eight points in 22 minutes, played the fool of the evening by whiffing on two consecutive free throws in the second quarter of a close game.

