Caris LeVert is excited about the future of the Brooklyn Nets. The 23-year-old told reporters on Thursday that it’s “really realistic” that the Nets can make the playoffs this season, especially after the team acquired D’Angelo Russell this offseason.

LeVert told the New York Post that he’s back and ready to contribute to the Nets, a team that — when healthy — he feels is one of the best in the conference.