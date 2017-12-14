Getty Image

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul Goerge made his first return to Indiana on Wednesday night after going through a messy divorce with the Pacers this summer. George spent 7 seasons in Indiana before telling the Pacers of his intentions to leave the franchise after the 2017-18 season. By telling the Pacers that he wasn’t going to stay with the organization long-term, Indiana really had no choice but to trade him, and Pacers fans are understandably bitter in the way sports fans get bitter whenever a franchise player forces their way out.

Despite the fact that trading George to the Thunder gave the Pacers one of the early-season breakout stars in Victor Oladipo, the Indiana faithful greeted George with a healthy dose of boos on Wednesday, and the hostility towards Thunder stars didn’t stop there. But first, a history lesson.

As the old story goes, when Kevin Garnett was a member of the Boston Celtics, he got in a pretty aggressive shouting match with Carmelo Anthony. This isn’t new territory for Garnett. The list of NBA players he hasn’t talked trash to is much shorter than the list of players he has, but what set this fight apart from the rest was the fact that whatever Garnett said to Anthony was so offensive that Anthony actually waited for Garnett after the game by the Celtics team bus.