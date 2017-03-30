Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Cavs Veteran James Jones Reportedly Questioned The Team’s Heart In A Team Meeting

#LeBron James
03.30.17 1 hour ago

James Jones has played 336 minutes in 44 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 2.8 points and 0.7 rebounds per game, but production isn’t why Jones is on the team. Jones is one of LeBron James’ veteran confidants. He was part of the Miami Heat teams that James won his first titles on and has since followed James to Cleveland where he’s one of the few that had championship (or even deep postseason) experience prior to James’ return to the Cavs.

That experience (and friendship with James) means Jones’ voice carries weight in the locker room that is unlike most guys deep on the bench in the NBA. When the Cavs held a recent team meeting to discuss their recent struggles, Jones was one that spoke up the loudest, according to cleveland.com.

After the Cavs lost their ninth game in 15 tries Monday against the Spurs, 14-year vet James Jones spoke in the locker room, asking rhetorically what the players really wanted out of this season, a source told cleveland.com.

