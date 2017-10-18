Charles Barkley Criticized Kyrie Irving For Leaving The Cavs In An Attempt To Be ‘The Man’ In Boston

10.17.17 1 hour ago

TNT

The overarching reason why Kyrie Irving wanted to leave Cleveland, at least according to a bevy of reports that popped up throughout the trade process, was that he wanted to be a team’s No. 1 option. That, through no fault of his own, was never going to happen with the Cavaliers as long as he was on the same team as LeBron James, so Irving requested a trade and eventually got sent to Boston.

For Charles Barkley, this is all incredibly silly. Prior to Cleveland and Boston facing off to start the 2017-18 season, Barkley commented on Irving’s decision to leave for a team where he would become “the man.”

Barkley thinks this is all very silly. This is because Irving was in a good situation in Cleveland, one where the Cavaliers were consistently winning and he was still getting his.

