Charles Barkley Is Openly Rooting Against LaVar Ball’s Son And UCLA

Charles Barkley is just like the rest of us as he’s sick of LaVar Ball‘s antics. To fix this, Barkley says Lonzo Ball‘s UCLA team needs to lose.

Barkley appeared on CBS’ March Madness coverage in a Kent State jersey on Friday about an hour before Ball’s UCLA team took on the Golden Flashes in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. On TruTV, Barkley added to his newfound beef with Ball by openly rooting against his son.

Chuck openly rooting against #UCLA and LaVar Ball

Barkley called out the eldest Ball, “the one who averaged two whole points a game” despite saying he could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1 in his prime. Then Barkley explained why he’s wearing a Kent State jersey on national television. Basically, he’s going to root for whichever team is playing UCLA until the Bruins lose. He’s doing this, of course, because he’s sick of seeing LaVar Ball on TV.

“The camera’s gonna keep following him around,” Barkley said. “Let me rephrase that—he’s gonna keep following the camera around. So I need them to lose so we quit showing him. So go Golden Flashes.”