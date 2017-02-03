The biggest story in the NBA over the last week or so has been the feud between Charles Barkley and LeBron James. After Barkley chastised James for telling the media that he wanted the Cavaliers to go out and acquire talent to bolster the team’s roster for a championship run, the reigning Finals MVP absolutely unloaded on television’s most visible hoops analyst.

This led to a flurry of responses, with people like Isiah Thomas and Chuck D weighing in on the beef between the two. Barkley defended himself several times – he said he’s not there to become friends with LeBron and called his criticism of the Cavs’ star “fair.”

On Thursday’s edition of NBA Tip-Off, Barkley was given a platform and a live microphone to discuss the feud. Barkley clarified that while he’s done some “stupid things” in his life, it does not make his argument any less relevant, because he was discussing basketball.