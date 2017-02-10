Charles Barkley on last night's incident with Charles Oakley at MSG. pic.twitter.com/qta2fzUWus — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2017

It’s still bizarre to think that Charles Oakley got thrown out of a Knicks game and arrested on Wednesday night. Oakley is a Knicks legend, and while that doesn’t justify his actions (if you believe the Knicks, of course), having him escorted from the building, handcuffed, and taken in by the authorities is absurd.

A number of people from around the NBA – from LeBron James to Chris Paul to Dwyane Wade – have come out in support of Oakley over the last day. On Thursday, Charles Barkley also came to Oakley’s defense … kind of. During NBA Tip-Off, Barkley said that everyone involved in the altercation was at fault.

“I thought that it made the Knicks look bad, it made Charles Oakley look bad, and it made the NBA look bad, plain and simple,” Barkley said. “There were no winners, we all are losers.

“This was a black eye for the entire sport, plain and simple,” Barkley said. “Like I said, everybody looks bad.”