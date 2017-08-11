53-Year-Old Charles Oakley Will Play In The BIG3 This Sunday in L.A.

08.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Charles Oakley has found himself in the news a lot lately, and it is hasn’t all been good publicity. It started in the middle of last season when he was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden after a run-in with security personnel. After months of deliberation, the Knicks announced last week that he’s been banned from entering the arena for one year, which is something he surprisingly seemed pretty stoic about.

Maybe that’s because he’s turned most of his attention to the BIG3 tournament, where he is a player/coach for the Killer 3s. His involvement in Ice Cube’s new three-on-three league has also yielded some pretty entertaining incidences of trash talk with teammate Stephen Jackson.

Now, it appears Oak will switch hats this weekend at the event in Los Angeles and suit up for the games.

Around The Web

TAGSBig3Charles OakleySTAPLES CENTER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP