53-Year-Old Charles Oakley Will Play In The BIG3 This Sunday in L.A.

Getty Image

Charles Oakley has found himself in the news a lot lately, and it is hasn’t all been good publicity. It started in the middle of last season when he was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden after a run-in with security personnel. After months of deliberation, the Knicks announced last week that he’s been banned from entering the arena for one year, which is something he surprisingly seemed pretty stoic about.

Maybe that’s because he’s turned most of his attention to the BIG3 tournament, where he is a player/coach for the Killer 3s. His involvement in Ice Cube’s new three-on-three league has also yielded some pretty entertaining incidences of trash talk with teammate Stephen Jackson.

Now, it appears Oak will switch hats this weekend at the event in Los Angeles and suit up for the games.