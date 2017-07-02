Chauncey Billups Will Play In The BIG3 As The Cavaliers GM Job Lingers

Chauncey Billups has yet to decide if he wants to be the Cleveland Cavaliers general manager. To take his mind off it, he’s going to play some basketball. The Associated Press reported last week that Billups was undecided on the Cavaliers GM job after two meetings with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. While he mulls the job over, and since he’s already left his position in the front office of the BIG3, he’s free to play.

And that’s exactly what he plans on doing. Billups was on the court during BIG3 practice on Saturday, and is expected to join the Killer 3s on the floor in Charlotte on Sunday.

