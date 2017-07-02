Getty Image

Last week was the start of the BIG3, the highly-anticipated 3-on-3 basketball league started by Ice Cube. Save for an injury or two, it was incredibly fun, as hoops fans saw a number of old faces take the floor and get buckets in a unique format. Really, the only thing that was missing was a cameo from Chauncey Billups, the captain of the Killer 3s squad.

It’s no surprise why Billups wasn’t there; he was busy interviewing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for their president of basketball operations position. A few days have passed, and on Sunday, he returned to the BIG3 and suited up for hit team. After the game, Billups met with the press and discussed what is currently going through his mind.

“You guys know I’m pondering,” Billups said. “There’s no new news to report. Clearly, the situation is out there. I’m still in the process of thinking it over; that’ll probably be some point in the next few days, but there’s nothing to really report.”