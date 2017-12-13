Getty Image

While many teams are nearing Christmas Day setting their sights on the postseason and a potential run at the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls are looking toward the future. That long view started well before the season began when Chicago traded Jimmy Butler on the night of the NBA Draft and bought out Dwyane Wade before the season started.

Bulls vice president John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman are apparently being tasked with the rebuild whether Bulls fans like it or not. And that rebuild continues into this season, as the team is reportedly looking to move veteran assets in an effort to get young talent on the roster for the coming years.

Placed prominently in a Chicago Tribune story about Chicago’s surprising win over Boston on Monday is a tidbit about how basically every major contributor in that win is a potential trade target.