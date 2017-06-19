Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem like they may be looking into doing something drastic. After the NBA Finals made it fairly obvious that the team has to do some work to catch up to the Golden State Warriors, reports in the last few days have sparked speculation that Cleveland may be interested in acquiring Paul George or Jimmy Butler in a trade.

The George conversation didn’t seem to be much more than the Pacers reached out to the Cavs to gauge their interest and Cleveland seems intrigued, but the Butler rumors imply that the team’s front office is actively trying to acquire the Chicago star. In fact, Marc Stein of ESPN reports that the Cavs are willing to part with Kevin Love if it lands them Butler.