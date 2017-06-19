The Cleveland Cavaliers seem like they may be looking into doing something drastic. After the NBA Finals made it fairly obvious that the team has to do some work to catch up to the Golden State Warriors, reports in the last few days have sparked speculation that Cleveland may be interested in acquiring Paul George or Jimmy Butler in a trade.
The George conversation didn’t seem to be much more than the Pacers reached out to the Cavs to gauge their interest and Cleveland seems intrigued, but the Butler rumors imply that the team’s front office is actively trying to acquire the Chicago star. In fact, Marc Stein of ESPN reports that the Cavs are willing to part with Kevin Love if it lands them Butler.
Sources told ESPN that the Cavaliers, in addition to their reported interest in Indiana’s Paul George, are trying to assemble trade packages that would convince the Bulls to part with Butler, who is fresh off the best season of his career.
It’s believed that the Cavaliers, by offering All-Star forward Kevin Love, would try to recruit a third team that could supply the sort of young player and top draft picks sure to be more appealing to Chicago than the limited trade assets on Cleveland’s veteran-laden roster.
