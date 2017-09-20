Getty Image

Damian Lillard has a whole lot going on these days. His Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready for another season in a Western Conference that arguably got tougher this offseason. And his burgeoning rap career is picking up, with a new album coming soon.

Then there’s Lillard’s adidas shoes, with the release of the Dame 4 looming large. That’s a lot of projects to get fans excited about, which is why it was huge that Lillard himself broke news both sneakerheads and music fans have been waiting for. The guard said both his new Dame 4 signature shoes and his latest album, ‘Confirmed’ will drop on the same day.

Lillard retweeted an XXL Magazine tweet about his new album, which prompted one Twitter user to ask when the Dame 4s would drop. Lillard then retweeted that and broke the news himself. We already had a release date for his album, but it turns out both Lillard products will come out on the same day: October 6.