The Spurs Are Reportedly Entertaining Trade Offers For Danny Green

06.21.17 2 hours ago

It’s been quite a hectic week in the NBA as teams across the league scramble to retool their rosters for next season. While some franchises are taking the long-view and opting for a more conservative approach to set themselves up for future contention, a handful of teams that are in win-now mode are thinking bigger and bolder.

But even the more aggressive strategies are not without their nuances and subtleties. The San Antonio Spurs, for instance, who won 61 games last season and held a 25-point lead on the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals before Kawhi Leonard got injured, have their eyes on Chris Paul.

But in order to make that a reality, they have to get their finances in order. They got off to a solid start when Pau Gasol announced that he would decline his player option for next season and take a pay-cut to give the organization more flexibility. Now, San Antonio is reportedly considering trade offers for sharpshooter Danny Green.

