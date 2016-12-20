Remembering The Best Of Craig Sager

DeMarcus Cousins Is Feuding With A Sacramento Paper, But The Kings Coach Has Boogie's Back

12.20.16

DeMarcus Cousins’ Sacramento Kings career has been rife with conflict. He’s clashed with Kings management as well as the media, with the latter bearing the brunt of his most recent incident. Cousins was filmed berating a Sacramento Bee reporter for mentioning his brother in an article about a nightclub fight in which the two were involved.

Now Cousins’ head coach, Dave Joerger, has jumped into the fray to stand up for his star player.

“I do think what the Sacramento Bee did the other day was just ridiculous,” Joerger said.

“This guy is the face of our franchise,” Joerger said. “He’s done and said some things that he wishes he could do over. He’s improved; he’s gotten better. But to go and use other reporters, third person, oh he bullies his coaches or he bullies, that is (trash). And to put it out there like that, that is ridiculous.”

Joerger did not defend Cousins for the way he reacted, nor should he — it was wildly inappropriate for a brawny 6’10 athlete to stand over a short, old reporter and scream at him the way he did. For his actions, the Kings announced they gave Cousins a “substantial fine” (but no suspension) and threatened “further discipline” if any more issues crop up. But the Bee‘s reporting of the incident upset people beyond just Cousins, and Joerger was already mad at the paper for airing his own personal details in an article about him buying a house.

