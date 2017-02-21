One of the benefits to being traded during the NBA All-Star break is it allowed DeMarcus Cousins to make a slower, easier transition from Sacramento to New Orleans and say goodbye to the city he’s called home since he was 19. The Pelicans don’t open the second half until Thursday.

Cousins spoke for a final time, seemingly at an airport, with local media before boarding a plane for his new home. He doesn’t quite break down in tears but you can tell he’s still dealing with the emotions of leaving Sacramento.

When asked about things that have come out since the news of the trade broke, like him shouting “F*ck Golden State” to Warriors fans, he said: “I’m OK. I kind of expected it. I’ve seen this before. I’m moving on.”

On the topic of if he looks back and wonders if he could have done anything differently to help the Kings: “I think everybody does that throughout life. At the same time, I don’t regret anything. Everything I’ve been through has helped me grow as a person. So I’m good. I’m in a good place.”

On leaving behind Kings fans: “I’ve got nothing but love for them. Thank you for all the memories and thanks for dealing with this knucklehead for six-plus years.”

Cousins also said he plans to continue to run basketball camps in the area. It’s easy as fans to think getting traded from a bad team to a good team means instant happiness for a player but he’s clearly wishes things could have worked in Sacramento.