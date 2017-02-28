Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

DeMarcus Cousins Rode A Mardi Gras Float With Panties On His Head And Henny In His Hand

02.28.17 52 mins ago

DeMarcus Cousins seems to be embracing his new home in New Orleans. After being unceremoniously traded by the Kings to the Pelicans, Cousins has teamed up with fellow former Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis to form one of the most formidable frontcourts in the NBA.

While it hasn’t manifested itself into wins in the first three games of the Cousins era, his comfort in the city is becoming increasingly apparent. Take Fat Tuesday, for example, when Cousins, Davis and others rode around on top of a Mardi Gras float. Davis was on the microphone talking to the crowd while Cousins, well, he wore panties on his head.

