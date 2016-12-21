NBA

Oh Boogie, you’re only making it easier for the columnists to fill space. DeMarcus Cousins had a game for the ages on Tuesday night, as his 55-point performance helped hold off the Portland Trail Blazers, who are growing more and more frustrated with each loss. But Boogie’s 55 points and 13 rebounds meant very little on Wednesday, because all people will talk about is whether or not the “hothead” intentionally spit his mouthpiece at the Portland bench.

With less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Cousins was fouled and his basket gave the Kings the lead. Normally, he’d head to the charity stripe and try to add one more point to the lead, but then a very DeMarcus Cousins thing happened: He shared some words with the Blazers and his mouthpiece traveled in the general direction of his opponents.