Poor Demarcus Cousins. He’s averaged a double-double for his seven-season career. He’s averaging a career-best 28 points per game for the Sacramento Kings this season and is one of the NBA’s top big men. He’s loved by fans, maybe not so much by local media and makes some very good WTF faces.

But he’d really like to taste the postseason. Just once.

Despite his greatness, he’s never been to the playoffs because the Kings are hot garbage. They cracked the 30-win mark just once in Cousins’ first six seasons and with the Kings at 17-27, that’s not likely to change this season.

But thanks to the Western Conference being a tire fire — the eighth-place Denver Nuggets are 18-25 — the Kings have a shot at a postseason berth. Cousins knows it, and let’s say it’s consuming him.

From CSN Bay Area:

“It’s my only goal this season,” Cousins told reporters following the game. “My only goal.” When pushed on the subject, he gave a more complete answer. “Oh man, it’s eating me alive – every loss or every time another team wins that’s battling for the eighth spot, it’s eating me alive,” Cousins added. “Our only goal is to be in the playoffs this season.”

You know Cousins’ desperation is real because he equates his desire for the playoffs to a flesh-eating virus, and he’s totally cool with getting slaughtered by the Warriors in the first round.

