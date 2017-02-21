Getty Image

After tons of talk, the Sacramento Kings finally did it; they traded away their most talented and rambunctious player, DeMarcus Cousins. The timing was odd, and like most things involving the Sacramento Kings, the trade and all the dealings around it were widely panned. Even ‘NBA 2K17’ refused to do the deal, and NBA stars around the league questioned it.

Still, Boogie isn’t burning bridges on the way out of town — yet — especially with the city of Sacramento. On Monday, he wished a tearful goodbye to the city he called home for nearly seven years.