The Car Derek Fisher Flipped Is Reportedly Registered To Matt Barnes

Getty Image

Derek Fisher and girlfriend Gloria Govan were involved in a scary single-car accident over the weekend when their SUV clipped the curb and guardrail and flipped over on the 101 Freeway in the Los Angeles area. Fisher was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, but luckily both he and Govan were pulled from the car without sustaining any serious injuries.

On Thursday, more details came out about the wreck, specifically about the 2015 Cadillac Escalade that Fisher was driving. According to TMZ, the Escalade Fisher flipped is registered to Govan’s ex-husband Matt Barnes, who gave the car to Govan so she would have a vehicle to drive their twins around in.

Fisher and Barnes, former Lakers teammates together, have had their issues in the past regarding Fisher’s relationship with Govan, most notably an alleged altercation that took place at a cook out in which Barnes drove over to confront Fisher. The two haven’t had any more significant incidents since that October 2015 scuffle, but Barnes has prodded Fisher on social media over his relationship with Govan since then.

If the TMZ report is true and the car Fisher flipped was originally bought by Barnes, this certainly won’t help smooth over their already rocky relationship. Barnes has yet to comment on the report or incident in general.