Getty Image

Derek Fisher has reported that his five NBA championship rings from his time with the Lakers stolen, along with other jewelry, were stolen from his home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ Sports, Fisher reported $300,000 worth of jewelry, including his NBA title rings, stolen on Monday morning in a burglary of his home. Police suspect the burglars went through the side door of his home and targeted his jewelry and they are still investigating the matter, with no arrests being made yet.

Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA and won five championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010 NBA Finals. For his career, Fisher averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Fisher’s most recent role in the NBA was as coach of the New York Knicks, before being fired last February, but he found himself in the news again on Monday morning when Matt Barnes reignited their feud on Instagram.

This is the second recent jewelry theft involving the home of a current or former NBA player, as we learned earlier this month that Kyle Lowry’s Philadelphia home was among those hit in a jewelry theft ring that was cracked by police in mid-January.

Hopefully, as was the case in the robbery of Lowry and others in Philadelphia, police can find the person or people that stole Fisher’s rings and jewelry. If five Lakers title rings all of a sudden show up in a pawn shop somewhere, it’ll be a hint of where to find the perp.