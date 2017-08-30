ESPN’s Dick Vitale Might Have Been First To Break The Kyrie Irving Trade Being Agreed Upon

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.30.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The last great drama of our summer — and maybe of this NBA offseason — is what will happen between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics with their tenuous Kyrie Irving trade. All was thought to be set last Tuesday when the trade was rumored and quickly became fact.

But Isaiah Thomas’ injury complicated things considerably, to the extent that the Cavs might want more assets from Boston to make the trade happen. There was even the chance that Cleveland could veto the deal and make something happen with another team.

One ESPN legend says to forget about that; the deal with Cleveland and Boston is done, and he reported it first. Yes, broadcaster Dick Vitale took to Twitter on Wednesday and said the proposed deal between Boston and Cleveland to swap Thomas and Irving, among other assets, is finally done.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSdick vitaleISAIAH THOMASKYRIE IRVING

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP