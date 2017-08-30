Getty Image

The last great drama of our summer — and maybe of this NBA offseason — is what will happen between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics with their tenuous Kyrie Irving trade. All was thought to be set last Tuesday when the trade was rumored and quickly became fact.

But Isaiah Thomas’ injury complicated things considerably, to the extent that the Cavs might want more assets from Boston to make the trade happen. There was even the chance that Cleveland could veto the deal and make something happen with another team.

One ESPN legend says to forget about that; the deal with Cleveland and Boston is done, and he reported it first. Yes, broadcaster Dick Vitale took to Twitter on Wednesday and said the proposed deal between Boston and Cleveland to swap Thomas and Irving, among other assets, is finally done.