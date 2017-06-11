Draymond Green Isn’t Sorry For Calling Cavs Fans Dumb

#Draymond Green #NBA Finals 2017
06.11.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Game 4 of the NBA Finals was a hot mess, but by the end of it, the Cavs somehow managed to keep their season alive…for at least one more game. One of the more peculiar moments, unsurprisingly, had to do with Draymond Green, who in the third quarter was assessed what everyone thought was his second technical foul of the game, which would’ve resulted in an automatic ejection.

Yet according to the officials, the initial tech belonged to Steve Kerr, and therefore Green was allowed to remain in the game. It all seemed pretty fishy, depending on who you ask, or at the very least, a stunning display of ineptitude. In quintessential fashion, Green took the opportunity after the game to insult Cavs fans for what he apparently sees as a general lack of intelligence among their ranks.

The social media backlash was immediate, but if you thought for one second that Green might walk back those comments, you are sorely mistaken. Here’s what he had to say when asked about it at media availability on Sunday.

TOPICS#Draymond Green#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017

