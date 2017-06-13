Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s journey to an NBA championship came to an end on Monday night in Oracle Arena as he dropped 39 points on the Cavaliers in Game 5 to complete a 4-1 Warriors win. In the process of winning his first title, Durant also earned Finals MVP honors after scoring 31 points or more in all five games of the series.

After Game 5 there were no longer questions about Durant being able to play in big games and perform at the highest level. Yes, he did so on arguably the best team in NBA history, but he became the star on that team, surpassing two-time MVP Steph Curry in that regard in the Finals. After the game, Durant shared and celebrated the victory with his mother and gave an emotional speech following the MVP trophy presentation.

Nike ran an ad congratulating Durant for shaking off all the doubters that had grown and grown over the years, reaching a fever pitch when he left Oklahoma City for Golden State. No one was surprised that the end result was a title, but there were still questions about how and why Durant got swayed to leave for the Bay last summer.