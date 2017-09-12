Draymond Green Weighed In On Kyrie Irving’s Split With LeBron James

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
09.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Warriors-Cavs is one of the most heated NBA rivalries in recent memory, with Golden State currently holding the upper hand after winning its second title in three years under an assemblage of talent poised to dominate the league for the foreseeable future.

The Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, however, threatened to throw a wrench into the system this summer, especially given the nebulous nature of IT’s ongoing hip troubles. The trade has been scrutinized and discussed by most everyone in the league, and as more players become available to the media with the offseason nearing its end, the Irving trade often comes up.

When reporters asked Draymond Green, one of the central figures of that rivalry, what he thought about Kyrie’s trade request, the always outspoken forward offered up a thoughtful response that was particularly attuned to Irving’s perspective on the situation and his eagerness to get out from under LeBron’s shadow that echoed his teammate Kevin Durant’s thoughts on the matter.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

