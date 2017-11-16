Getty Image

Draymond Green and Mark Cuban are involved in a public feud. Most recently, Cuban told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that Draymond Green owes NBA owners an apology, saying that “because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong.”

Cuban is referencing comments Green made about Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who stated that the NFL can’t let “inmates run the prison” during a conversation about the league’s protests during the national anthem. Green responded to McNair’s analogy by stating “For starters, let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset.”

Cuban’s request for an apology went unanswered for two weeks, but prior to Thursday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, Green spoke to students at Harvard University. The Mark Cuban beef was a hot topic of discussion, and Green clarified his commentary on the use of the words “owner” and “ownership.”