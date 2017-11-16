Draymond Green’s Latest Response To Mark Cuban Explains Why They Can’t See Eye-To-Eye On Race

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Mark Cuban
11.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green and Mark Cuban are involved in a public feud. Most recently, Cuban told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that Draymond Green owes NBA owners an apology, saying that “because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong.”

Cuban is referencing comments Green made about Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who stated that the NFL can’t let “inmates run the prison” during a conversation about the league’s protests during the national anthem. Green responded to McNair’s analogy by stating “For starters, let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset.”

Cuban’s request for an apology went unanswered for two weeks, but prior to Thursday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, Green spoke to students at Harvard University. The Mark Cuban beef was a hot topic of discussion, and Green clarified his commentary on the use of the words “owner” and “ownership.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Mark Cuban
TAGSdallas mavericksDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSmark cuban

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP