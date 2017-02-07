Getty Image

During Golden State’s surprising loss to the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, there was a moment in which Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into a heated exchange on the sideline. It looked like Durant was especially into the argument, and Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee had to step in at times to calm the former MVP down.

Odds are it was nothing, the kind of argument that occurs between two teammates in a close game when tensions are high. But still, people were wondering if there was something going on between the two – Durant is a notably fiery competitor, while Green isn’t exactly the kind of guy who will keep his emotions in check when they’re running high.

If there was any debate over whether KD and Dray are in the midst of a feud, Green shut them down on Sunday. He posted a picture to his Snapchat that sums up his thoughts on the entire ordeal.

As every basketball fan knows, players on superteams are picked apart like no one else – think back to when the LeBron/Wade/Bosh Heat team became a thing, everything they did was analyzed from every angle imaginable. For most teams, this was a regular moment where emotions boiled over during a game and nothing else. As Green proved here, that was the case with himself and Durant, too.

(Via Golden State of Mind)