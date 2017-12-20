The Rock Promised Devin Booker A Personalized Fanny Pack If He Ever Wins A Championship

#NBA Jumpstart
12.20.17

Devin Booker is still on the sidelines as he works to recover from an adductor strain he suffered against Toronto. Like most injured athletes, the injury means that Booker is just chilling out on the bench during games as he tries his best to offer his teammates encouragement, which is always a nice sentiment.

Booker decided to rock the turtleneck and chain look during a recent Suns game, which reminded the folks behind the team’s Twitter account of that time The Rock wore the same gear.

It was some lighthearted fun, and as it turns out, Dwyane Johnson was a fan of the comparison. There was only one major flaw: Booker’s accessories cost more than the ones he had on in his famous picture.

