Dwight Howard Bought A 700-Acre Farm This Summer So He Can Retire With His Donkeys

#Dwight Howard
09.19.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Dwight Howard was traded from the Hawks to the Hornets this summer for what amounted to a heap of scraps simply to get Howard out of the Atlanta locker room. No matter how you spin it, Miles Plumlee and Marco Bellinelli barely provide any cap relief for the Hawks and certainly don’t match up with Howard’s production.

Howard goes to a Charlotte team coached by Steve Clifford, who was an assistant in Orlando and Los Angeles during Howard’s tenure there. The Hornets (and Howard) are hoping Clifford can once again coax the most out of Dwight and bring him back to being a force in the NBA. There are questions as to whether Howard will ever adapt to the NBA or accept his new place in an ever-changing league as a big man, but the thought is that Clifford can make that happen.

A recent profile of Howard by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins paints the former superstar as someone on the path to that understanding, both of his place in basketball and place in life. Jenkins notes that Howard has begun making steps to try and pull his life off the court back together, as Howard speaks of his past transgressions and trouble adjusting to the perks of fame as part of his past.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDWIGHT HOWARD

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP