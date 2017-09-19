Getty Image

Dwight Howard was traded from the Hawks to the Hornets this summer for what amounted to a heap of scraps simply to get Howard out of the Atlanta locker room. No matter how you spin it, Miles Plumlee and Marco Bellinelli barely provide any cap relief for the Hawks and certainly don’t match up with Howard’s production.

Howard goes to a Charlotte team coached by Steve Clifford, who was an assistant in Orlando and Los Angeles during Howard’s tenure there. The Hornets (and Howard) are hoping Clifford can once again coax the most out of Dwight and bring him back to being a force in the NBA. There are questions as to whether Howard will ever adapt to the NBA or accept his new place in an ever-changing league as a big man, but the thought is that Clifford can make that happen.

A recent profile of Howard by Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins paints the former superstar as someone on the path to that understanding, both of his place in basketball and place in life. Jenkins notes that Howard has begun making steps to try and pull his life off the court back together, as Howard speaks of his past transgressions and trouble adjusting to the perks of fame as part of his past.