Dwight Howard Calls Reports About His Negativity In The Hawks Locker Room ‘Stupid’

Throughout Dwight Howard‘s career, there’s one character trait that’s remained true no matter where he’s played: Dwight has never ever been able to let any past slight go. Howard has always felt the need to say the last word, whether to clear his name, or for some other reason.

Howard has done this before, whether if it was attempting to clear his name for his part in the exodus in Orlando, or why things didn’t work out in either Los Angeles or Houston. Howard’s penchant to get the last word has either muddied the waters, or done little to pacify them.

Before morning shootaround in Charlotte on Friday, reporters asked Howard if the rumors about him being a negative influence in the Atlanta Hawks locker room were true. Howard, of course, squashed the rumors and threw a few barbs back in Atlanta’s direction.

