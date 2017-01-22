Getty Image

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have more fun on social media than any other NBA couple. The best example of this happened when Union proclaimed that Jimmy Butler was crossed off of the family’s BBQ list due to Butler’s antics on the bench during a Bulls game. Union has also shown that she’s not afraid to get on her husband’s case when he’s not getting the job done on the court – she once called Wade out for not doing what he needed to do to secure a rebound during a game.

The pair decided to get some laughs at the expense of a reporter on Sunday. Frank Isola of the New York Daily News made a comment about Wade getting the benefit of the doubt from officials after he benefitted from a controversial call late in Chicago’s win against Sacramento.

Dwayne Wade leads a charmed life & I'm not even referring to Gabby Union. How many guys can come up short on a dunk & get bailed out by refs — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 22, 2017

Sure, Isola had a point while discussing the foul at the end of the game, but this was still a pretty weird tweet. Shortly after, Wade responded by correcting Isola’s spelling of his name (which Wade probably has to do with someone on a daily basis). Additionally, he quoted The Big Lebowski, because why not?