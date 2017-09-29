Twitter

Summer vacations are good ways to cleanse the soul of all the dreck from from whatever one’s job may be. Whether that person’s job is a police officer, school teacher or just the janitor at a school, there’s a summer vacation with your name on it that will clear the stress.

That goes for NBA players too, but being in the spotlight also means a picture can become a meme instantly. That’s what happened when the picture of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Paul all on a banana boat hit the internet a few years ago during their summer vacation. The infamous photo became a meme and even led that crew — including Carmelo Anthony who wasn’t even pictured — to be dubbed the Banana Boat squad.

All three guys (and Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union) appear to be having a pretty good time in the picture, but there’s one man that insists he never wanted to go on that boat. That man’s name is Dwyane Wade, who spoke to Rachel Nichols about the trip and explained that he was peer pressured into getting on the banana boat with the rest.