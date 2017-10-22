Dwyane Wade Is Still Trying To Figure Out His Role With The Cavaliers

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade has been a superstar throughout his career. Whenever he’s been on the floor, he’s been his team’s No. 1 or No. 2 option — things have always ran through Wade, and the only times they have not have been the times that he’s been on the court with someone like LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal.

Now that he’s with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade is in an unusual spot. The team’s obvious No. 1 option is James, while its No. 2 option is Kevin Love. Basically, for the first time in his career, Wade is more of a role player than a star.

This has been evident through his first three games in Cleveland. Wade is averaging 5.7 points per game on 28 percent shooting — the scoring number is ninth on the team, while the only player who is shooting worse from the field is Cedi Osman, who is 0-for-1 on the season.