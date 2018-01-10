Giannis Antetokounmpo Pranked A Rookie Teammate By Filling Their Car With Popcorn

It’s been quite the season for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks’ young star continues to look like an MVP candidate, as he’s averaging 28.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and leads the league in the first round of All-Star Game voting. It was also announced that Nike is making a massive investment in the 23 year old in the form of a pair of signature sneakers.

So basically, things are going pretty well for the Greek Freak. That doesn’t mean life is perfect, especially when it comes to a member of his own locker room not knowing that Bucks rookies have responsibilities.

Sterling Brown is a shooting guard out of SMU who has played in 14 games. Antentokounmpo also claims that Brown skipped out on some of the duties the team has its rookies do, which he finds unacceptable. This meant Brown needed to get punished, and for Antetokounmpo, that meant loading up the rookie’s car with popcorn.

