Someone Reimagined The Golden State Warriors As ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Characters On Instagram

#Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
09.01.17 2 hours ago

hhhhytian on Instagram

Fan art is nothing new. Long before there were Tumblrs full of Game of Thrones fan art and Reddit threads where things get truly strange, people simply doodled on their classroom assignments and in the margins of notebooks at meetings.

But sometimes the weirdest kind of fan art is also the best. That’s certainly the case of Instagram user hhhhytian, who has a number of NBA-themed artwork posted there. The illustrations featuring the Golden State Warriors as characters from SpongeBob SquarePants are, to borrow a phrase from the show, the best thing since canned bread.

Sam Esfandiari “stumbled across” the Instagram account and tweeted about it on Wednesday night, getting a bit of attention. But these deserve a full exploration, a service of which I am happy to provide. Seriously, look at Patrick, Squidward and Spongebob here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKlay ThompsonSPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTSSTEPHEN CURRY

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 22 hours ago 2 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP