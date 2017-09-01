hhhhytian on Instagram

Fan art is nothing new. Long before there were Tumblrs full of Game of Thrones fan art and Reddit threads where things get truly strange, people simply doodled on their classroom assignments and in the margins of notebooks at meetings.

But sometimes the weirdest kind of fan art is also the best. That’s certainly the case of Instagram user hhhhytian, who has a number of NBA-themed artwork posted there. The illustrations featuring the Golden State Warriors as characters from SpongeBob SquarePants are, to borrow a phrase from the show, the best thing since canned bread.

Sam Esfandiari “stumbled across” the Instagram account and tweeted about it on Wednesday night, getting a bit of attention. But these deserve a full exploration, a service of which I am happy to provide. Seriously, look at Patrick, Squidward and Spongebob here.