Getty Image

All the meetings are wrapped up, and now the top free agent on the market has an important decision to make. But before Gordon Hayward decides whether he will sign with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, or Utah Jazz, the All-Star forward is going to take an evening and sleep on it.

Sam Amick of USA Today Sports broke the news that Hayward looks like he’s gearing up for a Fourth of July decision after meeting with the Jazz on Monday.