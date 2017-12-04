Gregg Popovich Is Resting LaMarcus Aldridge Against OKC Because Of The Spurs’ ‘Ridiculous’ Schedule

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs
12.03.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Gregg Popovich has never been one to hold his tongue, but he’s been particularly irascible lately.

A few weeks ago, Pop had a spectacular meltdown on the whole officiating crew of the Spurs’ game against the Thunder, wherein he called all three of them “f*cking blind,” and more recently, he earned himself a rejection for telling a ref to “kiss my ass.”

But technical fouls and ejections might not be enough to satiate Pop’s righteous fury. With his latest comments about resting LaMarcus Aldridge in a marquee match-up against the Thunder on Sunday night, Pop pointed to a rather grueling stretch of the schedule that has his team playing five games in the next seven nights. He called the stretch “ridiculous” in explaining why, despite the new rest rules, he was sitting his stars.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERsan antonio spurs

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP