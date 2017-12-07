A High Schooler Pulled Off The Jason Williams Elbow Pass In A Game

#NBA Jumpstart
12.06.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Try as we might, we never get tired of watching old Jason Williams highlights. White Chocolate was one of the most dazzling play-makers of the last two decades. His handle, quickness, and court vision was superseded only by his ingenuity with the basketball.

He had an uncanny ability to see plays before they materialized, and he regularly hit teammates with laser-like pinpoint passes that often caught them off-guard (we’re looking at you, Vlade) because no one else could’ve anticipated them, let alone pulled them off.

It’s hard to choose an absolute favorite highlight from his career – there’s the crossover on Gary Payton, of course, or his many behind-the-back ball fakes – but if there’s one particular play that illustrates who he was a player, it’s the elbow pass to Raef LaFrentz during the 2000 Rookie-Sophomore game.

Somehow, a North Carolina high-schooler named Antoine Lindsey managed to execute it to near-perfection in a recent game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSantoine lindseyJason Williamsmcdowell high schoolNBA JumpstartWhite Chocolate

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP