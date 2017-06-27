Getty Image

BIG3‘s main draw is nostalgia. It’s a league featuring a ton of former NBA players, playing half court hoops with a bunch of rules made up specifically for the league. Really, the game itself is similar to the 3-on-3 games that you and your friends would play in a driveway when you were younger.

An even bigger nostalgia hit comes via the league’s theme song. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise as he is the guy behind the league, but Ice Cube recorded a 37-second theme song that aired before BIG3 was televised for the first time on Fox Sports One.