The NBA Store Is Selling Isaiah Thomas Cavs Merchandise, Even Though The Kyrie Irving Trade Has Stalled

08.28.17 9 mins ago

The trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas was official… until it wasn’t. For now, the entire NBA world sits in a waiting game as the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly attempt to extract additional assets from the Boston Celtics and there is even buzz about a “final offer” that could be sitting in Boston’s lap at this juncture.

With that as the backdrop, the NBA hasn’t slowed down even a little bit when it comes to marketing the players involved and, on Monday morning, the league’s official online store advertised new Cavaliers merchandise. You might recognize the player in question.

NBA Store

