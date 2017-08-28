The trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas was official… until it wasn’t. For now, the entire NBA world sits in a waiting game as the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly attempt to extract additional assets from the Boston Celtics and there is even buzz about a “final offer” that could be sitting in Boston’s lap at this juncture.
With that as the backdrop, the NBA hasn’t slowed down even a little bit when it comes to marketing the players involved and, on Monday morning, the league’s official online store advertised new Cavaliers merchandise. You might recognize the player in question.
