Isaiah Thomas Proved How Valuable He Can Be To The Cavs With An Instant Impact In His Debut

01.03.18 3 hours ago

Isaiah Thomas has been on the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ roster for a few months. Despite this, he had never suited up for the team until Wednesday night, making his debut in front of the Quicken Loans Arena crowd. And in a sign of support for their new star, Cavs fans gave Thomas a warm welcome.

All of this was nice, but of course, there was still a game to play. And it wasn’t against a group of scrubs, as Cleveland was hosting a Portland side that is in the playoff hunt out west and just received Damian Lillard back from a spell on the sideline with an injury.

The Cavs did exactly what they needed to do, both with regards to the game (a 127-110 win) and Thomas, as Tyronn Lue decided to slowly fold him into the rotation and have him play 19 minutes.

