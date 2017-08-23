Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas’s abrupt exit from Boston was a surprise to many in the sports world, including some of its biggest stars. While the NBA world was shaken by the move, friend of Thomas and centerfielder for the Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts was particularly upset.

Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe caught up with Betts after Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland, where the Red Sox were playing the Indians. Betts said he learned about the trade just before the game started Tuesday evening and was surprised by the move.