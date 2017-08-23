One Boston Sports Star Was ‘Shocked’ That Isaiah Thomas Got Traded

#Boston Red Sox #Boston Celtics
08.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas’s abrupt exit from Boston was a surprise to many in the sports world, including some of its biggest stars. While the NBA world was shaken by the move, friend of Thomas and centerfielder for the Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts was particularly upset.

Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe caught up with Betts after Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland, where the Red Sox were playing the Indians. Betts said he learned about the trade just before the game started Tuesday evening and was surprised by the move.

TOPICS#Boston Red Sox#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSboston red soxISAIAH THOMASKYRIE IRVINGMookie Betts

