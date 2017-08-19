Adidas

While much of the basketball world is quiet in August, Houston Rockets star James Harden is seemingly ever-present in the NBA landscape. He has been credited by Rockets GM Daryl Morey as the lead recruiter in landing Chris Paul, and Harden was even portrayed in the #DriveByDunkChallenge in a speedboat.

With Harden’s 28th birthday coming on Aug. 26, the All-NBA guard is also gearing up for a new shoe release, as Adidas is set to introduce the Harden Vol. 1 Yacht Club on Saturday, Aug. 19.