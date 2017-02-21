Twitter

Sagaba Konate might not be a name you’re familiar with, but you’ll see him on a poster soon thanks to Jarrett Allen.

The Texas freshman threw down the what some are calling the college basketball dunk of the year against West Virginia on Monday night in a game the Longhorns eventually lose, 77-62.

ilikesports: They do everything big in Texas ESPN College Basketball: Texas at West Virginia https://t.co/0hDs0tDTut pic.twitter.com/X9eGnndgxZ — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 21, 2017

Allen took a pass from Andrew Jones from the top of the 3-point arc and didn’t bother dribbling, heading straight for the hole. Poor Konate tried to stop the 6’11 Allen, but his right hand wasn’t enough to stop the freshman forward here. Allen simply arced the ball back a bit further, then let it fly. The noise the dunk made was something else, and the announcers said the rim was still shaking while the Mountaineers picked up the pieces and tried to

The broadcast crew kind of lost his mind here, calling it “The dunk of the year! The dunk of the year in the league.”