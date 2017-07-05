JaVale McGee Will Meet With The Clippers But Still Wants To Play In Golden State

07.05.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

JaVale McGee had an interesting season for the Golden State Warriors. There was the feud with Shaq that ended when Shaq’s mom squashed it. Oh, and he won an NBA title with the Warriors.

McGee didn’t put up Kevin Durant-style numbers, but he made a number of important shots for the Warriors in the postseason. His first half performance in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals kept them afloat early on in a series where they sputtered at times despite the sweep.

Golden State might want to go elsewhere with that roster spot for a variety of reasons, but it’s clear he is open to returning to a place where another trip to the NBA Finals feels inevitable. Days into free agency, though, he’s decided to explore some other options. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that McGee is scheduled to meet with Golden State’s Western Conference rivals Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

