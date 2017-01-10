Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are a mixed bag. In the aggregate, the team is reasonably solid but wholly unspectacular, posting a 19-19 record with a -0.4 net rating that is likely indicative of a .500 basketball team. However, the lows are very low for Chicago and the highs have been quite impressive. In the team’s most recent “high,” Jimmy Butler has been unbelievable and that isn’t a coincidence in the slightest.

The Bulls won three straight games to begin calendar year 2017 and in those contests Butler’s production was off the charts. The talented swingman from Marquette averaged 38.0 points (including a stellar 63.9 percent true shooting), 9.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in that trio of games. Within that selection, Butler produced a 52-point outburst against the Charlotte Hornets and a 42-point showing in a close-fought loss to Toronto. Amazingly, though, that isn’t the most impressive part of what Butler has done.

To begin the month of January, the Bulls faced off against three quality teams in Charlotte, Toronto and Cleveland. To the surprise of no one, Chicago needed his heroics to even keep those games close, much less win them outright, and Butler’s performance in the fourth quarter and overtime was, simply, out of this world. Butler sported a PER of 75 (!) on a usage rate of 48 percent in such instances, and while that is a small sample, the performance has been comically good. The Bulls did run into a wall in the form of the Thunder in their last contest, but Butler nearly missed the game with illness and, plainly, his play was clearly hampered.