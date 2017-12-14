Getty Image

The Sixers managed to pull out a road overtime victory over the Timberwolves on Monday night in a 118-112 thriller. Joel Embiid led the way with 28 points and 12 rebounds, besting fellow star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in their highly anticipated matchup.

While Embiid and Towns went through the 53-minute contest without any incident, the two found themselves locked in a battle 24 hours later, trading jabs in the Instagram comments. Embiid’s post showed him finishing a layup after Eurostepping around Towns, and his caption read “Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night #TheProcess.”