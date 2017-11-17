Joel Embiid Channeled His Inner LeBron With A Tweet Joking About Being The ‘King Of LA’

11.16.17

Joel Embiid had quite the three-day stretch in Los Angeles, as the 76ers’ young star had a combined 78 points, 31 rebounds, and nine assists in two Philadelphia wins over the Clippers and Lakers on their L.A. trip.

While his Monday performance against the Clippers was impressive, his 46/15/7/7 stat line in 34 minutes against the Lakers was otherworldly, and opened everyone’s eyes to what he can be when healthy and able to play a full game. After dominating twice at Staples Center, there were some on Twitter calling for Embiid to take a victory lap on social media, like LeBron James did after proclaiming himself the “King of NY” following the Cavs’ comeback win in the Garden earlier in the week.

Embiid instead trolled LaVar Ball with his Instagram post and location on Wednesday night, but on Thursday he obliged the people with a Twitter post jokingly copying LeBron’s format (and also noting he’s not being serious and it’s all in fun).

